Palm Beach, FL
170 Chilean Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

170 Chilean Avenue

170 Chilian Avenue · (561) 923-8394
Location

170 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Casa Del Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4b · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PALM BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $13000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10603673 C/O: THE CORCORAN GROUP Located just off exclusive Worth Avenue in the ocean block of Chilean Avenue on Palm Beach Island, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury apartment is a rare find. The midtown public beach is a few hundred feet away. Walk to restaurants, cafes, shops, hair salons and more around Town Square and Worth Avenue. Ride a bike along the famous Palm Beach Lake Trail and visit the Society of the Four Arts or the Flagler Museum. Go dancing at the nearby Chesterfield Hotel. This unit has the best possible location on Palm Beach Island. This unit has a 1 month minimum to rent. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3581058 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Chilean Avenue have any available units?
170 Chilean Avenue has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 170 Chilean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
170 Chilean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Chilean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Chilean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 170 Chilean Avenue offer parking?
No, 170 Chilean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 170 Chilean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Chilean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Chilean Avenue have a pool?
No, 170 Chilean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 170 Chilean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 170 Chilean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Chilean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Chilean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Chilean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Chilean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
