170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PALM BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $13000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10603673 C/O: THE CORCORAN GROUP Located just off exclusive Worth Avenue in the ocean block of Chilean Avenue on Palm Beach Island, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury apartment is a rare find. The midtown public beach is a few hundred feet away. Walk to restaurants, cafes, shops, hair salons and more around Town Square and Worth Avenue. Ride a bike along the famous Palm Beach Lake Trail and visit the Society of the Four Arts or the Flagler Museum. Go dancing at the nearby Chesterfield Hotel. This unit has the best possible location on Palm Beach Island. This unit has a 1 month minimum to rent. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3581058 ]