Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

AMAZING 2/2 in a great community! This BEAUTIFULLY remodeled condo is in AAA Rated school zone and gives you the opportunity to support your kids in their education! Community pool, gym, tennis courts, recreational center and more! 680 Credit required as per the HOA and takes up to 30 days for approval. Call today for more information!