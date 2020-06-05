9355 SW 8th Street

Amenities
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom/1.5 bath condo with enclosed patio, use as den or office! Neutral 18'' tile throughout living areas, carpet in bedroom. Updated appliances, cooktop stove, rounded Formica counters, built in kitchen table. Secured lobby entrance, elevator to your floor. Located in back of building for your privacy. Laundry room on each floor. Community pool, tennis, assigned parking, guest parking. Close to shopping, schools, all major commutes.**Tenant must have credit score of 695 or higher per association**