9355 SW 8th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:50 PM

9355 SW 8th Street

9355 Southwest 8th Street · (561) 212-1703
Location

9355 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Sandalfoot Cove

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 688 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
lobby
tennis court
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom/1.5 bath condo with enclosed patio, use as den or office! Neutral 18'' tile throughout living areas, carpet in bedroom. Updated appliances, cooktop stove, rounded Formica counters, built in kitchen table. Secured lobby entrance, elevator to your floor. Located in back of building for your privacy. Laundry room on each floor. Community pool, tennis, assigned parking, guest parking. Close to shopping, schools, all major commutes.**Tenant must have credit score of 695 or higher per association**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9355 SW 8th Street have any available units?
9355 SW 8th Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9355 SW 8th Street have?
Some of 9355 SW 8th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9355 SW 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9355 SW 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9355 SW 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9355 SW 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 9355 SW 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9355 SW 8th Street offers parking.
Does 9355 SW 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9355 SW 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9355 SW 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9355 SW 8th Street has a pool.
Does 9355 SW 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 9355 SW 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9355 SW 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9355 SW 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9355 SW 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9355 SW 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
