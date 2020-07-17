842 Normandy R

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Kings Point 55 + Bright, sunny, move-in ready 2nd floor condo (lift available) and an easy walk to the Flanders Clubhouse! NEW Laminated Floors, Freshly Painted, well maintained (professionally cleaned). Screened balcony with spacious Laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. Great for the easygoing Florida lifestyle with access to state of the art multi million $ Clubhouse, pools and golf courses, on site cafe, Bistro, beauty/barber shop, live entertainment weekly, free movies, courtesy bus to shopping hourly, indoor/outdoor heated pools, indoor resistance pool and lap pool; only 6 miles to downtown Delray Beach. Show ID and business card at the gate.