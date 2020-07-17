All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 842 Normandy R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
842 Normandy R
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

842 Normandy R

842 Normandy Trail · (954) 818-7566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

842 Normandy Trail, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Kings Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 842 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Kings Point 55 + Bright, sunny, move-in ready 2nd floor condo (lift available) and an easy walk to the Flanders Clubhouse! NEW Laminated Floors, Freshly Painted, well maintained (professionally cleaned). Screened balcony with spacious Laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. Great for the easygoing Florida lifestyle with access to state of the art multi million $ Clubhouse, pools and golf courses, on site cafe, Bistro, beauty/barber shop, live entertainment weekly, free movies, courtesy bus to shopping hourly, indoor/outdoor heated pools, indoor resistance pool and lap pool; only 6 miles to downtown Delray Beach. Show ID and business card at the gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Normandy R have any available units?
842 Normandy R has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 842 Normandy R have?
Some of 842 Normandy R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Normandy R currently offering any rent specials?
842 Normandy R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Normandy R pet-friendly?
No, 842 Normandy R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 842 Normandy R offer parking?
No, 842 Normandy R does not offer parking.
Does 842 Normandy R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Normandy R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Normandy R have a pool?
Yes, 842 Normandy R has a pool.
Does 842 Normandy R have accessible units?
No, 842 Normandy R does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Normandy R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 Normandy R has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Normandy R have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Normandy R does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 842 Normandy R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity