Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4BR/3BA with Large Loft. Home has Impact Windows and has a Beautiful Lake view in one of Delray's Newest Gated Communities, Tuscany North. The Community Offers a Resort Style Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Exercise Room and a Nice Playground for the Kids! Just 7 miles from Delray's Popular Atlantic Ave and the Beach and only 3 miles from the Delray Marketplace.