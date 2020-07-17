7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **The stunning tile flooring extends into the living and dining. The kitchen boasts a granite breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, and flows easily into the adjacent living room. In the large master bedroom, you'll find an en suite with a garden tub and separate shower, perfect for relaxing after a long day. You'll fall in love with the screen enclosed patio and sparking pool in the backyard, where you can relax, entertain and cool off on a hot day! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully