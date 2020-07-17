All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive

Location

7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33467
Lake Charleston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,970

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **The stunning tile flooring extends into the living and dining. The kitchen boasts a granite breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, and flows easily into the adjacent living room. In the large master bedroom, you'll find an en suite with a garden tub and separate shower, perfect for relaxing after a long day. You'll fall in love with the screen enclosed patio and sparking pool in the backyard, where you can relax, entertain and cool off on a hot day! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive have any available units?
7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive has a unit available for $2,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive have?
Some of 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7339 Spinnaker Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
