Last updated June 19 2020

712 Flanders O

712 Flanders Drive · (954) 228-5330
Location

712 Flanders Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
MUST SEE! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2B/2B condo with garden view in Kings Point & Country Club 55+ gated community. Features new wood cabinetry in kitchen & bathrooms, new baseboards, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & energy-efficient LED lighting across an open floor plan. One of the most notable unit features is it's $6 per square foot high-end 24 x 24 Italian porcelain flooring laid diagonally throughout. Ultra-contemporary "touch to activate" lighting built-in to master bath vanity mirror. Includes ceiling fans in bedrooms, new window treatments, built-in full-length floor to ceiling dressing mirror & a remote-controlled recessed electric decorative fireplace. Enclosed patio with washer & dryer. Pool, 3 multi-million dollar clubhouses, 2 Executive Golf Courses & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Flanders O have any available units?
712 Flanders O has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Flanders O have?
Some of 712 Flanders O's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Flanders O currently offering any rent specials?
712 Flanders O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Flanders O pet-friendly?
No, 712 Flanders O is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 712 Flanders O offer parking?
No, 712 Flanders O does not offer parking.
Does 712 Flanders O have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Flanders O offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Flanders O have a pool?
Yes, 712 Flanders O has a pool.
Does 712 Flanders O have accessible units?
No, 712 Flanders O does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Flanders O have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Flanders O has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Flanders O have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Flanders O does not have units with air conditioning.
