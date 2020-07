Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Corner second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath residence with a nice view of the grounds and the pool of Casa Nueva. Updated kitchen and both bathrooms, applicances and fixtures. Fully tiled. No pets. Water and basic cable are included in the rent. Condo and Residency application approval are required prior to move-in