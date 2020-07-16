All apartments in Palm Beach County
6475 Emerald Dunes Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:54 PM

6475 Emerald Dunes Drive

6475 Emerald Dunes Drive · (561) 512-2219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6475 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Condo located in the heart of West Palm beach, next to a five star private Golf Course, Emerald Dunes Club for the golf lovers, easy access to mayor highways, 15 minutes to the down town, great restaurants and beaches. This unit is tastefully decorated, very clean and ready to move in, very light and spacious, with rooms being laminated and tile throughout. Unit has two assigned parking spaces. Call us today, this property will NOT last! UNIT IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED SEASONAL FOR $2500 MIN 4 MONTHS AND YEARLY RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive have any available units?
6475 Emerald Dunes Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6475 Emerald Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive have a pool?
No, 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6475 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
