6475 Emerald Dunes Drive

Great Condo located in the heart of West Palm beach, next to a five star private Golf Course, Emerald Dunes Club for the golf lovers, easy access to mayor highways, 15 minutes to the down town, great restaurants and beaches. This unit is tastefully decorated, very clean and ready to move in, very light and spacious, with rooms being laminated and tile throughout. Unit has two assigned parking spaces. Call us today, this property will NOT last! UNIT IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED SEASONAL FOR $2500 MIN 4 MONTHS AND YEARLY RENTAL.