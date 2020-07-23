All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:00 PM

6230 C Durham Drive

6230 C Durham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6230 C Durham Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
C Durham Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33467 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Property ID: M 7/13-10884856 Beautiful upgraded home with 3 car garage. Features include new stainless appliances, laminate and tile floors and more. Resort style gated community with amenities. Convenient location. Take a look today - won't last. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Luxury Real Estate Group LLC [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625158 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 C Durham Drive have any available units?
6230 C Durham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
Is 6230 C Durham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6230 C Durham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 C Durham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6230 C Durham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6230 C Durham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6230 C Durham Drive offers parking.
Does 6230 C Durham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 C Durham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 C Durham Drive have a pool?
No, 6230 C Durham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6230 C Durham Drive have accessible units?
No, 6230 C Durham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 C Durham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 C Durham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 C Durham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 C Durham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
