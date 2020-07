Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This penthouse condo is in pristine condition with numerous upgrades and is not furnished. Polo Club Country Club Membeship Included in Rental. You are instantly greeted by a dramatic staircase and a private elevator option that leads to the upstairs living space. The formal dining area flows seamlessly into the spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An eat-in dining area leads to the spacious living room that features voluminous ceilings. A quaint covered balcony accessed by a wall of french glass doors allows the tropical views to be enjoyed throughout the condo. The master suite is very spacious, offers his/her walk-in closets, and features a large bathroom.