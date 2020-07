6101 Old Court Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

SPACIOUS & BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM W/ PEACEFUL LAKE VIEW FROM A LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO. NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS BEING INSTALLED NEXT WEEK! GREAT COMMUNITY POOL AND NEWLY SURFACED TENNIS COURTS JUST STEPS AWAY. NEWER A/C, WASHER AND DRYER, AND ALL FLOORS AND BATHROOMS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. PEFECT LOCATION IN BOCA DEL MAR, CLOSE TO THE MALL, I-95, AND MIZNER PARK. ENJOY LIVING IN THE HEART OF BOCA RATON IN AN AREA WITH GREAT SCHOOLS, WALKING PATHS, YMCA, PLACES OF WORSHIP, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.