5820 Sugar Palm Court

Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 55 and over end unit, and furnished Condo in private and peaceful community of Palm Greens. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite and deluxe SS appliances. Washer and new dryer inside unit. Plantation shutters throughout. This highly desirable community offers resort style living with tennis center and clubhouse with pool and fitness center, plus many activities and amenities. Water, sewer and expanded cable with HBO included in rent. This unit is also being offered unfurnished at a reduced amount.