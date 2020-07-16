All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:18 AM

5820 Sugar Palm Court

5820 Sugar Palm Court · (561) 386-3022
Location

5820 Sugar Palm Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 55 and over end unit, and furnished Condo in private and peaceful community of Palm Greens. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite and deluxe SS appliances. Washer and new dryer inside unit. Plantation shutters throughout. This highly desirable community offers resort style living with tennis center and clubhouse with pool and fitness center, plus many activities and amenities. Water, sewer and expanded cable with HBO included in rent. This unit is also being offered unfurnished at a reduced amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Sugar Palm Court have any available units?
5820 Sugar Palm Court has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5820 Sugar Palm Court have?
Some of 5820 Sugar Palm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Sugar Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Sugar Palm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Sugar Palm Court pet-friendly?
No, 5820 Sugar Palm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5820 Sugar Palm Court offer parking?
No, 5820 Sugar Palm Court does not offer parking.
Does 5820 Sugar Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 Sugar Palm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Sugar Palm Court have a pool?
Yes, 5820 Sugar Palm Court has a pool.
Does 5820 Sugar Palm Court have accessible units?
No, 5820 Sugar Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Sugar Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Sugar Palm Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 Sugar Palm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 Sugar Palm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
