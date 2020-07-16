5820 Sugar Palm Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 55 and over end unit, and furnished Condo in private and peaceful community of Palm Greens. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite and deluxe SS appliances. Washer and new dryer inside unit. Plantation shutters throughout. This highly desirable community offers resort style living with tennis center and clubhouse with pool and fitness center, plus many activities and amenities. Water, sewer and expanded cable with HBO included in rent. This unit is also being offered unfurnished at a reduced amount.