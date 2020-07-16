5394 Firenze Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

Without a doubt, this condo has one of the nicest - if not THE nicest - lake views in all of Platina. The view from the master bedroom, living room, second bedroom or on the enclosed balcony of this two bedroom, two bath condo is stunning. The eat-in kitchen features a custom mirrored wall, mirrored backsplash, granite countertops and granite pass-through to the dining area. Split floor plan. Double doors lead to the second bedroom. Platina is a resort-style community offering wonderful amenities. AT&T FIBER OPTIC HIGH SPEED INTERNET is INCLUDED along with PEST CONTROL, and WATER. You MUST SEE the 20,000 square foot clubhouse! It is breathtaking.