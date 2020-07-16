All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 5394 Firenze Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
5394 Firenze Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:25 PM

5394 Firenze Drive

5394 Firenze Drive · (561) 307-6883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5394 Firenze Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit K · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
Without a doubt, this condo has one of the nicest - if not THE nicest - lake views in all of Platina. The view from the master bedroom, living room, second bedroom or on the enclosed balcony of this two bedroom, two bath condo is stunning. The eat-in kitchen features a custom mirrored wall, mirrored backsplash, granite countertops and granite pass-through to the dining area. Split floor plan. Double doors lead to the second bedroom. Platina is a resort-style community offering wonderful amenities. AT&T FIBER OPTIC HIGH SPEED INTERNET is INCLUDED along with PEST CONTROL, and WATER. You MUST SEE the 20,000 square foot clubhouse! It is breathtaking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5394 Firenze Drive have any available units?
5394 Firenze Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5394 Firenze Drive have?
Some of 5394 Firenze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5394 Firenze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5394 Firenze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5394 Firenze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5394 Firenze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5394 Firenze Drive offer parking?
No, 5394 Firenze Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5394 Firenze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5394 Firenze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5394 Firenze Drive have a pool?
No, 5394 Firenze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5394 Firenze Drive have accessible units?
No, 5394 Firenze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5394 Firenze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5394 Firenze Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5394 Firenze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5394 Firenze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5394 Firenze Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity