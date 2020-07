5243 Europa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator parking pool pool table sauna tennis court

YOU MUST SEE THIS INCREDIBLE GRANDI IN THE VILLAGE KNOWN AS CARRARA!!!THIS GREAT HOME IS SITUATED SO THAT THE EXPOSURE IS SOUTH, & THE PATIO IS VERY BALMY WHEN YOU SIT & TAKE A SIESTA. THE VIEW ACROSS THE STREET IS THE END OF THE LAKE & THE WILD LIFE IS PROLIFIC. THE BIRDS ALONE HAS TO BE SENT TO AN AVIARY TO BE RECOGNIZED!! YOU HAVE A PARKING SPACE RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE APARTMENT. QUITE CONVENIENT.YOU ARE ONLY 10-12 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. PLATINA HAS A GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, THERE ARE BOTH TENNIS & PICKLEBALL COURTS. THEY HAVE A NEW MULTI MILLION DOLLAR CLUBHOUSE. THE CAFE IS BEING GIVEN A NEW KITCHEN. ALSO INCLUDED ARE BASKETBALL, RAQUITBALL , A SAUNA & WHIRLPOOL& OF COURSE A KILN FOR ARTS & CRAFTS 2 GYMS, & LET ME NOT FORGET BILLIARDS & COMPUTER ROOM WITH EQUIPMENT & LOTSMO