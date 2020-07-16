All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
5236 Via De Amalfi Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:21 PM

5236 Via De Amalfi Drive

5236 Via De Amalfi Drive · (561) 998-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5236 Via De Amalfi Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33496
Polo Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
WOW! This beautiful one of a kind 3 bedroom 2.5 bath seasonal rental is waiting for you...Complete with granite, stainless steel kitchen , wood laminate flooring throughout , brand new carpet in master bedroom, tub and shower and double sinks in Master, all bathrooms fabulously renovated ....LED lighting, oversize washer dryer, 2 car garage , brand new designer furnishings .....your private yard has one of the most peaceful golf and water views in the polo SOCIAL and TENNIS membership in club!..Spend your time in the most luxurious gorgeous resort & club POLO !!! For a fee Golf membership available ! No pets per association. This rental is only available in season months from 10.15.20 - 3.24.2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive have any available units?
5236 Via De Amalfi Drive has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive have?
Some of 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Via De Amalfi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive offers parking.
Does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive have a pool?
No, 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive have accessible units?
No, 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5236 Via De Amalfi Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Murano at Delray Beach
15005 Michelangelo Boulevard
Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity