5236 Via De Amalfi Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

WOW! This beautiful one of a kind 3 bedroom 2.5 bath seasonal rental is waiting for you...Complete with granite, stainless steel kitchen , wood laminate flooring throughout , brand new carpet in master bedroom, tub and shower and double sinks in Master, all bathrooms fabulously renovated ....LED lighting, oversize washer dryer, 2 car garage , brand new designer furnishings .....your private yard has one of the most peaceful golf and water views in the polo SOCIAL and TENNIS membership in club!..Spend your time in the most luxurious gorgeous resort & club POLO !!! For a fee Golf membership available ! No pets per association. This rental is only available in season months from 10.15.20 - 3.24.2021