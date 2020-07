Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Come see this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home located within walking distance to the club house! There is one room on the main level and the master bedroom and guest bedroom on the second floor. Features include volume ceilings in living room and tile throughout the main living areas. Beautiful screened in patio great for entertaining! Comes with a social membership. Call today for a showing! This rental is only available off season April 15th, 2020 - October 28th, 2020.