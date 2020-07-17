3859 W ROWENA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking garage tennis court

For Rent! Single Family Home, 2.2 w/1 car garage. Large Tile Thru Out the home. Freshly painted in a neutral color. Bonus 3rd small room currently used as 3rd bedroom. Can be converted into Library Or Office. Large Master Bedroom has 2 large "His & Her" Reach in Closets. Extra Long Linen Closet in Hallway. Newer A/C & HWH. Hurricane Shutters. Cypress Lakes Offers all recreational activities of a Resort Style Community, including 18 hole executive Golf Course, Mini Golf Course, Tennis, Boccie, Shuffle Board, & much more to fill a social calendar Centrally located in West Palm Beach, with easy access to I-95, Florida Turnpike, Beaches, Malls, Restaurants, new Outlet Mall,& new Washington National Baseball Stadium, just 3 miles to International Airport..