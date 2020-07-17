All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

3859 W ROWENA

3859 Rowena Cir · (305) 902-9217
Location

3859 Rowena Cir, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Cypress Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
tennis court
For Rent! Single Family Home, 2.2 w/1 car garage. Large Tile Thru Out the home. Freshly painted in a neutral color. Bonus 3rd small room currently used as 3rd bedroom. Can be converted into Library Or Office. Large Master Bedroom has 2 large "His & Her" Reach in Closets. Extra Long Linen Closet in Hallway. Newer A/C & HWH. Hurricane Shutters. Cypress Lakes Offers all recreational activities of a Resort Style Community, including 18 hole executive Golf Course, Mini Golf Course, Tennis, Boccie, Shuffle Board, & much more to fill a social calendar Centrally located in West Palm Beach, with easy access to I-95, Florida Turnpike, Beaches, Malls, Restaurants, new Outlet Mall,& new Washington National Baseball Stadium, just 3 miles to International Airport..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 W ROWENA have any available units?
3859 W ROWENA has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3859 W ROWENA have?
Some of 3859 W ROWENA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3859 W ROWENA currently offering any rent specials?
3859 W ROWENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 W ROWENA pet-friendly?
No, 3859 W ROWENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 3859 W ROWENA offer parking?
Yes, 3859 W ROWENA offers parking.
Does 3859 W ROWENA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3859 W ROWENA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 W ROWENA have a pool?
No, 3859 W ROWENA does not have a pool.
Does 3859 W ROWENA have accessible units?
No, 3859 W ROWENA does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 W ROWENA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3859 W ROWENA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3859 W ROWENA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3859 W ROWENA has units with air conditioning.
