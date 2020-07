3654 Via Poinciana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table internet access tennis court

ANNUAL RENTAL IN AN AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY, NO PETS. CLEAN, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER & A DESIRABLE SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE SCREENED BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF VIEWS. EAT-IN KITCHEN, NO CARPETING.CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITH THE SUBDIVISION POOL ACROSS THE STREET (IN FRONT OF OXFORD BLDG) & AN ADDITIONAL POOL ALSO ACROSS THE STREET AT THE CLUBHOUSE WITH TENNIS,, PAY-AS-YOU-PLAY GOLF, GYM, MEL'S BISTRO & ENTERTAINMENT, CLASSES,TRIPS, LIBRARY, BILLIARDS & MORE! RENT INCLUDES WATER,SEWER,CABLE TV, WI-FI, MASTER INSURANCE, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AS PROVIDED BY THE CONDO ASSO.