Palm Beach County, FL
341 Bella Sol Way
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:33 PM

341 Bella Sol Way

341 Bella Sol Way · (954) 254-0646
Location

341 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33406

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach. Minutes to Palm Beach International Airport,City Place, Grandview Public Market, Lake Lytal Park, Wellington Mall, West Palm Beach Zoo and close to all major highways and Brightline station makes Casa Del Sol a perfect location to live and call home. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 1 car garage with designer finishes. All units have been upgraded to the MAX! Kitchen includes stainless appliances 42" wood cabinets, stone counter tops and bar area. Living area is open light and bright with 8"6" and 9'4" ceilings and open wood staircases. Master suite is over sized w/ huge walk in closet.. Bring your fussiest client!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Bella Sol Way have any available units?
341 Bella Sol Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Bella Sol Way have?
Some of 341 Bella Sol Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Bella Sol Way currently offering any rent specials?
341 Bella Sol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Bella Sol Way pet-friendly?
No, 341 Bella Sol Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 341 Bella Sol Way offer parking?
Yes, 341 Bella Sol Way offers parking.
Does 341 Bella Sol Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Bella Sol Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Bella Sol Way have a pool?
No, 341 Bella Sol Way does not have a pool.
Does 341 Bella Sol Way have accessible units?
No, 341 Bella Sol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Bella Sol Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Bella Sol Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Bella Sol Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Bella Sol Way does not have units with air conditioning.
