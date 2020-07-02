340 Seville O

Amenities
Location, location, location. 55+ Resort Style Community...This waterfront villa has the most spectacular view in Kings Point. Enjoy beautiful sunsets while overlooking the water and golf course. Fully furnished, turnkey. Beautifully renovated and ready to move in! ACTIVE 55+ ADULT COMMUNITY WITH FANTASTIC AMENITIES. OUTDOOR POOL, INDOOR LAP POOL, THEATER WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, CARD ROOM, GRILL, SHUFFLE BOARD, TENNIS, GOLF, TONS OF THINGS TO HAVE FUN! CONVENIENT BUS SERVICE ON SITE. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ANNUAL ONLY.