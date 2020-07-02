All apartments in Palm Beach County
340 Seville O
Last updated April 3 2020

340 Seville O

340 Seville Court · (561) 516-1293
Location

340 Seville Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Location, location, location. 55+ Resort Style Community...This waterfront villa has the most spectacular view in Kings Point. Enjoy beautiful sunsets while overlooking the water and golf course. Fully furnished, turnkey. Beautifully renovated and ready to move in! ACTIVE 55+ ADULT COMMUNITY WITH FANTASTIC AMENITIES. OUTDOOR POOL, INDOOR LAP POOL, THEATER WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, CARD ROOM, GRILL, SHUFFLE BOARD, TENNIS, GOLF, TONS OF THINGS TO HAVE FUN! CONVENIENT BUS SERVICE ON SITE. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ANNUAL ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Seville O have any available units?
340 Seville O has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 340 Seville O have?
Some of 340 Seville O's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Seville O currently offering any rent specials?
340 Seville O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Seville O pet-friendly?
No, 340 Seville O is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 340 Seville O offer parking?
No, 340 Seville O does not offer parking.
Does 340 Seville O have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Seville O offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Seville O have a pool?
Yes, 340 Seville O has a pool.
Does 340 Seville O have accessible units?
No, 340 Seville O does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Seville O have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Seville O has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Seville O have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Seville O does not have units with air conditioning.
