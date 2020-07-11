Wonderful location in the heart of Boca Raton -Lake view corner townhouse light and bright - Two (2) Masters suits upstairs half bathroom downstairs - Kitchen renovated- granite counters - wood cabinets - ceramic floors and laminated wood stairs . Very nice entrance patio- close to the highways-turnpike-I-95 Town Center Mall- Restaurants and shopping center-15 minutes to the Beach - Great Schools rate-enjoy the resort style at the club house - Tennis court.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22910 Oxford Place have any available units?
22910 Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 22910 Oxford Place have?
Some of 22910 Oxford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22910 Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
22910 Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.