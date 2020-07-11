All apartments in Palm Beach County
22910 Oxford Place
22910 Oxford Place

22910 Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Location

22910 Oxford Place, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Wonderful location in the heart of Boca Raton -Lake view corner townhouse light and bright - Two (2) Masters suits upstairs half bathroom downstairs - Kitchen renovated- granite counters - wood cabinets - ceramic floors and laminated wood stairs . Very nice entrance patio- close to the highways-turnpike-I-95 Town Center Mall- Restaurants and shopping center-15 minutes to the Beach - Great Schools rate-enjoy the resort style at the club house - Tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22910 Oxford Place have any available units?
22910 Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 22910 Oxford Place have?
Some of 22910 Oxford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22910 Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
22910 Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22910 Oxford Place pet-friendly?
No, 22910 Oxford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 22910 Oxford Place offer parking?
No, 22910 Oxford Place does not offer parking.
Does 22910 Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22910 Oxford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22910 Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 22910 Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 22910 Oxford Place have accessible units?
No, 22910 Oxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22910 Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22910 Oxford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 22910 Oxford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22910 Oxford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
