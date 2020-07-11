22910 Oxford Place

Amenities

Wonderful location in the heart of Boca Raton -Lake view corner townhouse light and bright - Two (2) Masters suits upstairs half bathroom downstairs - Kitchen renovated- granite counters - wood cabinets - ceramic floors and laminated wood stairs . Very nice entrance patio- close to the highways-turnpike-I-95 Town Center Mall- Restaurants and shopping center-15 minutes to the Beach - Great Schools rate-enjoy the resort style at the club house - Tennis court.