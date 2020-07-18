21601 Woodstream Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this beautiful well kept one story home 3 beds+ large office/den & 2 bath. Home sits on a large fenced lake front lot. Enjoy watching the gorgeous sunset every evening from your relaxing covered screened porch over an amazing lakeview. Inside you will find an open floor plan, tranquil views from every room, all social areas are spacious & bright,high ceilings, brand new impact windows, ceramic tile in social areas & engineering wood floors in bedrooms, front RING device.The kitchen has brand new appliances, granite counter tops & wood cabinets, open to the family room. You can enjoy the soothing water views from the comfort of the master suite, master bath has been updated & offers a large walk-in closet.. Nice neighborhood!! Available July 15th no association approval needed