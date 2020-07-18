All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 21601 Woodstream Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
21601 Woodstream Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

21601 Woodstream Ter

21601 Woodstream Terrace · (954) 682-2526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21601 Woodstream Terrace, Palm Beach County, FL 33428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautiful well kept one story home 3 beds+ large office/den & 2 bath. Home sits on a large fenced lake front lot. Enjoy watching the gorgeous sunset every evening from your relaxing covered screened porch over an amazing lakeview. Inside you will find an open floor plan, tranquil views from every room, all social areas are spacious & bright,high ceilings, brand new impact windows, ceramic tile in social areas & engineering wood floors in bedrooms, front RING device.The kitchen has brand new appliances, granite counter tops & wood cabinets, open to the family room. You can enjoy the soothing water views from the comfort of the master suite, master bath has been updated & offers a large walk-in closet.. Nice neighborhood!! Available July 15th no association approval needed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21601 Woodstream Ter have any available units?
21601 Woodstream Ter has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21601 Woodstream Ter have?
Some of 21601 Woodstream Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21601 Woodstream Ter currently offering any rent specials?
21601 Woodstream Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21601 Woodstream Ter pet-friendly?
No, 21601 Woodstream Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 21601 Woodstream Ter offer parking?
Yes, 21601 Woodstream Ter offers parking.
Does 21601 Woodstream Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21601 Woodstream Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21601 Woodstream Ter have a pool?
No, 21601 Woodstream Ter does not have a pool.
Does 21601 Woodstream Ter have accessible units?
No, 21601 Woodstream Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 21601 Woodstream Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21601 Woodstream Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 21601 Woodstream Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 21601 Woodstream Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21601 Woodstream Ter?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Thrive by Watermark
141 Thrive Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity