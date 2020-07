Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Make this beautiful house your home!! Completely renovated single family home.. freshly painted.. with new vinyl wood plank flooring...brand new kitchen with white shaker cabinets...granite counter tops just installed.. stainless steel appliances being delivered soon...new closet doors....bathrooms updated with brand new vanities..tub and tile replaced in guest bath Private screened in patio area...Over sized garage.. Close to excellent rated schools, shopping and parks.24/7 security patrols the neighborhood..No wait for Hoa approval..