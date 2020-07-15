20108 Back Nine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Thought out as a vacation home, this 3/2 family home spreads under 2200 sq ft of renovated space While the focus of the house is around the gorgeous screened pool area, meant for outdoor entertaining, the split-bedrooms and family rooms are elegantly and simply appointed. A state-of-the-art eat-in chef's kitchen, adjacent to the family room invites to convivial friends and family meals.Amenities include 2 TV set with high speed internet, premium cable and french/israeli channels. A pay for play golf club, gated entrance with security guards.Short driving distance to Ocean, Shopping Mall, food shopping and restaurants. 20mn walking distance to house of worship.