Palm Beach County, FL
20108 Back Nine Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:13 PM

20108 Back Nine Drive

20108 Back Nine Drive · (561) 654-4569
Location

20108 Back Nine Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33498
Boca Greens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2176 sqft

Amenities

Thought out as a vacation home, this 3/2 family home spreads under 2200 sq ft of renovated space While the focus of the house is around the gorgeous screened pool area, meant for outdoor entertaining, the split-bedrooms and family rooms are elegantly and simply appointed. A state-of-the-art eat-in chef's kitchen, adjacent to the family room invites to convivial friends and family meals.Amenities include 2 TV set with high speed internet, premium cable and french/israeli channels. A pay for play golf club, gated entrance with security guards.Short driving distance to Ocean, Shopping Mall, food shopping and restaurants. 20mn walking distance to house of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20108 Back Nine Drive have any available units?
20108 Back Nine Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20108 Back Nine Drive have?
Some of 20108 Back Nine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20108 Back Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20108 Back Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20108 Back Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20108 Back Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 20108 Back Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20108 Back Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 20108 Back Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20108 Back Nine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20108 Back Nine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20108 Back Nine Drive has a pool.
Does 20108 Back Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 20108 Back Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20108 Back Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20108 Back Nine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20108 Back Nine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20108 Back Nine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
