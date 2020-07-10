15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool

Furnished or unfirnished (optional). 2nd floor Pembridge unit next to the elevator. 1,150 sqft, cathedral ceiling, laminate flooring in the living area, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new washer and dryer, new water tank. This is a must see!Spectacular water views from almost every room! Fabulous upstairs corner residence in desirable Lakes of Delray, a gated community with world class amenities. This furnished vacation home offers soaring vaulted ceilings, a screened balcony with jaw-dropping impact views, a large laundry room, tile and a tankless water heater. This home has been gently used and impeccably maintained. Lakes of Delray offers a fantastic lifestyle featuring a beautifully renovated clubhouse, Olympic sized heated pool, fitness center.