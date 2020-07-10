All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:08 PM

15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard

15235 Lakes of Delray Boulevard · (561) 886-8486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15235 Lakes of Delray Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Lakes of Delray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Furnished or unfirnished (optional). 2nd floor Pembridge unit next to the elevator. 1,150 sqft, cathedral ceiling, laminate flooring in the living area, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new washer and dryer, new water tank. This is a must see!Spectacular water views from almost every room! Fabulous upstairs corner residence in desirable Lakes of Delray, a gated community with world class amenities. This furnished vacation home offers soaring vaulted ceilings, a screened balcony with jaw-dropping impact views, a large laundry room, tile and a tankless water heater. This home has been gently used and impeccably maintained. Lakes of Delray offers a fantastic lifestyle featuring a beautifully renovated clubhouse, Olympic sized heated pool, fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard have any available units?
15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard have?
Some of 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15235 Lakes Of Delray Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity