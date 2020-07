Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

55 + community. PRICED TO RENT QUICK RARE STUNNING SECOND FLOOR WATER VIEW CONDO WITH LIFT COMES FULLY FURNISHED NEW AC RIGHT OPPOSITE THE CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL TENNIS COURTS AND MUCH MORE AVAILABLE FROM OCTOBER 1ST FOR ONE YEAR OR LONG TERM RENTER AVAILABLE FROM NOVEMBER 1ST 2020