14353 Altocedro Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage tennis court

Your search is over, welcome home! This cozy single family home has everything; the kitchen was recently updated and not only looks amazing but has ample counter space and storage for someone who loves to cook. The bathrooms are also clean and have recently been updated as has most of the rest of the home. There is tile and laminate flooring throughout the home, no carpet! The one car garage provides protection for your vehicle and coverage for you in case you get caught in a Florida sun shower or it can be additional space for storage. The community itself is extremely well run and has ample amenities at your disposal as part of your association dues. An excellent clubhouse with showers, pool, tennis courts, billiards, fitness center, bocce ball, shuffle board & more. 55+ COMMUNITY!