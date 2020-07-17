All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:45 PM

14353 Altocedro Drive

14353 Altocedro Drive · (406) 546-4051
Location

14353 Altocedro Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Your search is over, welcome home! This cozy single family home has everything; the kitchen was recently updated and not only looks amazing but has ample counter space and storage for someone who loves to cook. The bathrooms are also clean and have recently been updated as has most of the rest of the home. There is tile and laminate flooring throughout the home, no carpet! The one car garage provides protection for your vehicle and coverage for you in case you get caught in a Florida sun shower or it can be additional space for storage. The community itself is extremely well run and has ample amenities at your disposal as part of your association dues. An excellent clubhouse with showers, pool, tennis courts, billiards, fitness center, bocce ball, shuffle board & more. 55+ COMMUNITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14353 Altocedro Drive have any available units?
14353 Altocedro Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14353 Altocedro Drive have?
Some of 14353 Altocedro Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14353 Altocedro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14353 Altocedro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14353 Altocedro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14353 Altocedro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 14353 Altocedro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14353 Altocedro Drive offers parking.
Does 14353 Altocedro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14353 Altocedro Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14353 Altocedro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14353 Altocedro Drive has a pool.
Does 14353 Altocedro Drive have accessible units?
No, 14353 Altocedro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14353 Altocedro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14353 Altocedro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14353 Altocedro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14353 Altocedro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
