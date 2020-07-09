All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 13655 Whippet Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
13655 Whippet Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

13655 Whippet Way

13655 Whippett Way · (561) 929-8988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13655 Whippett Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
tennis court
All brand new impact hurricane windows! Large screened covered patio in the front of the home has ample space for gatherings friends or time alone for coffee, this area invites you inside The interior is abundantly spacious 2 bed 2 bath w/ a separate bonus room on the opposite side that is about 30 x 12 with windows galore. The interior boasts a formal dining and living room as well as a eat in kitchen and rear family florida room with rear .access to a large yard with an open. patio in the front and exterior open pation in the rear. in this single story villa with attached airconditioned garage that it feels like a single family home. Can be rented unfurnished or furnished. Included is lawn care, pest control, cable tc incl HBO, amenities bocce ball, pickle ball, tennis, click more <

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13655 Whippet Way have any available units?
13655 Whippet Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13655 Whippet Way have?
Some of 13655 Whippet Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13655 Whippet Way currently offering any rent specials?
13655 Whippet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13655 Whippet Way pet-friendly?
No, 13655 Whippet Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 13655 Whippet Way offer parking?
Yes, 13655 Whippet Way offers parking.
Does 13655 Whippet Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13655 Whippet Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13655 Whippet Way have a pool?
No, 13655 Whippet Way does not have a pool.
Does 13655 Whippet Way have accessible units?
No, 13655 Whippet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13655 Whippet Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13655 Whippet Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13655 Whippet Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13655 Whippet Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13655 Whippet Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Savona Grand
7132 Colony Club Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33463

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity