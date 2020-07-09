13352 Touchstone Court

Amenities

Eastpointe home on a corner lot with golf views and just steps from the pool. The layout is a 2 bedroom split floor plan with an office/den and a large screened back porch with views of the putting green. The home has a gas grill, washer and dryer. This is the perfect seasonal rental for avid golfers and those who enjoy proximity to all that Palm Beach Gardens has to offer. The community offers a clubhouse with resort style heated pool and fitness center, cardroom, two Fazio golf courses, driving range, putting green, pro shop, tennis courts, restaurant and bars. Social membership is transferable and golf membership can be added. View all the amenities at: www.Eastpointe-cc.com