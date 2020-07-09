All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

13352 Touchstone Court

13352 Touchstone Court · (727) 204-9618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13352 Touchstone Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33418
Eastpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
tennis court
Eastpointe home on a corner lot with golf views and just steps from the pool. The layout is a 2 bedroom split floor plan with an office/den and a large screened back porch with views of the putting green. The home has a gas grill, washer and dryer. This is the perfect seasonal rental for avid golfers and those who enjoy proximity to all that Palm Beach Gardens has to offer. The community offers a clubhouse with resort style heated pool and fitness center, cardroom, two Fazio golf courses, driving range, putting green, pro shop, tennis courts, restaurant and bars. Social membership is transferable and golf membership can be added. View all the amenities at: www.Eastpointe-cc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13352 Touchstone Court have any available units?
13352 Touchstone Court has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13352 Touchstone Court have?
Some of 13352 Touchstone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13352 Touchstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
13352 Touchstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13352 Touchstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 13352 Touchstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 13352 Touchstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 13352 Touchstone Court offers parking.
Does 13352 Touchstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13352 Touchstone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13352 Touchstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 13352 Touchstone Court has a pool.
Does 13352 Touchstone Court have accessible units?
No, 13352 Touchstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13352 Touchstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13352 Touchstone Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13352 Touchstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13352 Touchstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
