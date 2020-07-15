All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:18 PM

12046 Prosperity Farms Road

12046 Prosperity Farms Road · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33410
Maheu

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1855 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort. Dock For Small Boat, Resort Style & State Of The Art Heated Pool W/ Rock Waterfall & 10 Person Jacuzzi and Large Screened Patio. Large Gourmet Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Natural Gas Stove, Crown Molding Throughout, Plantation Shutters, Bay Window, Fully Fenced Yard, New Hurricane Shutters, Natural Gas = Washer/Dryer & Water Heater & Pool Heater, Boat Gear Storage Next To Dock. Close to Shopping, Beaches & Upscale Restaurants. 30 Days Minimum Rental. $9,000 for Seasonal Months and $8,000 for Off-Season Months. Seasonal rental. Tenant to pay Tourist Tax.TDT Number is 000 018 499

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road have any available units?
12046 Prosperity Farms Road has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road have?
Some of 12046 Prosperity Farms Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12046 Prosperity Farms Road currently offering any rent specials?
12046 Prosperity Farms Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12046 Prosperity Farms Road pet-friendly?
No, 12046 Prosperity Farms Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road offer parking?
Yes, 12046 Prosperity Farms Road offers parking.
Does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12046 Prosperity Farms Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road have a pool?
Yes, 12046 Prosperity Farms Road has a pool.
Does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road have accessible units?
No, 12046 Prosperity Farms Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12046 Prosperity Farms Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12046 Prosperity Farms Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12046 Prosperity Farms Road does not have units with air conditioning.
