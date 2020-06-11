10045 Country Brook Road

Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 2 story 4 bed 2.5 bath, great family neighborhood, pool, tennis, basketball, softball, picnic area, prime school district, large family room. Home has been completely remodeled with granite counter-tops and stain less steel appliances, tile throughout first floor and wood on the second floor. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy onlineapplication process & great customer support.