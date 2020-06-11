All apartments in Palm Beach County
10045 Country Brook Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

10045 Country Brook Road

10045 Country Brook Road · (203) 667-9771
Location

10045 Country Brook Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33428

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,825

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2336 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 2 story 4 bed 2.5 bath, great family neighborhood, pool, tennis, basketball, softball, picnic area, prime school district, large family room. Home has been completely remodeled with granite counter-tops and stain less steel appliances, tile throughout first floor and wood on the second floor. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy onlineapplication process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 Country Brook Road have any available units?
10045 Country Brook Road has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10045 Country Brook Road have?
Some of 10045 Country Brook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 Country Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
10045 Country Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 Country Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 10045 Country Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 10045 Country Brook Road offer parking?
No, 10045 Country Brook Road does not offer parking.
Does 10045 Country Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10045 Country Brook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 Country Brook Road have a pool?
Yes, 10045 Country Brook Road has a pool.
Does 10045 Country Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 10045 Country Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10045 Country Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10045 Country Brook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10045 Country Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10045 Country Brook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
