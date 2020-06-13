Apartment List
/
FL
/
sebastian
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL with garage

Sebastian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
510 Saunders Street
510 Saunders Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Need to see this great 2 bedroom home! Open floor plan with living room and an additional room off the living room that could be used for multiple purposes. Eat in kitchen, with built in oven and counter cooktop.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Mabry Street
193 Mabry Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
902 sqft
Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
942 Jamaica Avenue
942 Jamaica Avenue, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Well maintained & clean as a whistle! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has vaulted ceilings and a split floor plan in a fantastic area of the Paradise that is Sebastian FL.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
842 Wasena Avenue
842 Wasena Avenue, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Don't wait any longer. this one will go fast. Living, Dining, eat in Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with attached garage. No pets please. First, Last & security requested.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
552 Biscayne Lane
552 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
A great rental in the Heart of Sebastian! Rental price includes lawn care. Home has a brand new AC unit and a newer roof! Home does have some carpet, but owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with the pet deposit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
858 Kirke Avenue
858 Kirke Avenue, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely Stunning 4 BR pool home in Sebastian Highlands! Home was completely remodeled in 2017! Tiled throughout and boasting 4 bedrooms, office, and dining room this home is spacious! Split floor plan over sized garage (24 X 21).

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
597 Redwood Court
597 Redwood Court, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wow! This spacious 1942sqft 4 BD pool home is move-in ready! The front bedroom is an ideal office/den space. Vaulted ceilings extend from the large dining/living space into a huge 16'x15' family room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
901 S Fleming Street
901 South Fleming Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Lawn Care included! Located in prestigious Harbor Point Subdivision with Boats and Motor Homes allowed. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Port Royal Court
193 Port Royal Court, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious home in very desirable Sebastian River Landing subdivision. Available July 1st for annual lease. Tile throughout, high ceilings, granite, covered porch with lake view. Community pool, tennis and basketball.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
798 Gossamer Wing Way
798 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This oversized corner lot overlooks the 4th hole of the golf course. Great room with triple pocket sliders leading out to huge screened patio.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 S Easy Street
620 South Easy Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spectacular rental! This place has it all! Home offers split plan,inside laundry, fenced yard, screened in pool, new kitchen, and beautiful new bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sebastian

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13570 Westport Drive
13570 Westport Dr, Roseland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Furnished 2/2 plus den with 3rd floor River view. Community offers Dock, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis fitness center and gate.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6042 Scott Story Way
6042 Scott Story Way, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1749 sqft
Welcome to The Villas At Summerlake North! Beautiful, newly built CBS 3 BD/ 2 BA villa features a two bay garage, open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with solid maple 36'' alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, crown molding, tiled flooring in main

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5964 River Run Drive
5964 South River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Direct Riverfront Condo in coveted "A" Bldg. 35 feet of covered balcony, 180+ degrees of majestic river views & lifetimeof soothing sunrises. Boat slip available w/ lift sold separately. Clubhouse, heated pool, tennis & gym.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7865 104th Court
7865 104th Court, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all tile floors. Mostly new kitchen appliances. Freshly painted with a new roof to be added as soon as the weather permits!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1440 Winding Oaks Circle
1440 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for this 2 BR/2BA downstairs condo w/1car gar, Enclosed porch w/garden view and high ceilings. Master BR has area for a small office and walk in closet. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13060 Highway A1A
13060 Highway A1a, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Vero Beach ocean-to-river rental close to Sebastian Inlet. Top 2 floors, bottom apt, or whole house options available ranging from $4,500 to $6,000. Fully furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sebastian, FL

Sebastian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sebastian 2 BedroomsSebastian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSebastian 3 BedroomsSebastian Apartments with Balcony
Sebastian Apartments with GarageSebastian Apartments with GymSebastian Apartments with ParkingSebastian Apartments with Pool
Sebastian Apartments with Washer-DryerSebastian Dog Friendly ApartmentsSebastian Furnished ApartmentsSebastian Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FL
Satellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLNorth River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology