940 Vicenza Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Very Nice 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in Narcoossee Village of St. Cloud - This is a cute 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2-Car Garage in the Narcoossee Village community of Saint Cloud, located just off Narcoossee Road and 10 minutes from the Lake Nona and Medical City areas.



This property includes many upgrades and options including ceramic tile flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash in the kitchen. This property was constructed with high performance insulation, ultra efficient HVAC components, and energy saving appliances and lighting to help keep energy and utility costs low for any residents.



This property includes a split floor plan which features one bedroom at entrance-perfect for office, study or even a guest bedroom. There is a large living room which is open to the kitchen area.



The upgraded kitchen features granite counter-tops, 42 inch cabinets, a tile back-splash, a breakfast bar and stainless steel energy efficient GE appliances, in addition to an office nook and walk-in pantry.



The spacious Master Bedroom includes a large walk in closet, the Master bath includes dual vanities and cabinets, separate shower, and a water closet. There are also two more adjoining bedrooms and a shared hall bath.



This property also includes ceiling fans in all rooms, neutral white paint throughout, a separate laundry room with efficient front-Loading GE washer and dryer along with extra storage area and much more.



The Lakeshore at Narcoossee community is located just off Narcoossee Roadl is just minutes from the Lake Nona Medical City and the 417 (Greenway) with easy access to the 528 Beachline, the Orlando International Airport, local shopping and dining and schools. The community features a community pool with cabana, community pond and walking trails along.



Pets will be considered at this property (no dangerous breeds as defined by Florida Insurance companies). Resident responsible for all lawn care.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



(RLNE3903297)