6919 Cupseed Lane

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 -+ bath home with 2,335 square feet living space in a great location within Harmony. Two Master Suites (one on each floor), with a great floor plan throughout. Upstairs Master Suite has French doors leading to an oversized deck and plenty of closet space; upstairs master bath includes dual sinks and shower/tub. First floor Master includes walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sinks, stand-up shower and a garden tub. French doors on the first floor lead out to a screened-in patio/breezeway. Whole house water softener system included. Home Warranty included as well. Seller to contribute $5,000 allowance for flooring and painting. Harmony Community School is directly across the street and the Community offers two community pools, boating, playgrounds, splash pad, basketball court, fitness center, fishing, hiking trails, multiple dog parks, golf and the beauty of being so close to nature. Harmony has so much to offer.



