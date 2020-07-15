All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 6919 Cupseed Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
6919 Cupseed Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:11 PM

6919 Cupseed Lane

6919 Cupseed Lane · (844) 326-7613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6919 Cupseed Lane, Osceola County, FL 34773
Harmony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,920

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 -+ bath home with 2,335 square feet living space in a great location within Harmony. Two Master Suites (one on each floor), with a great floor plan throughout. Upstairs Master Suite has French doors leading to an oversized deck and plenty of closet space; upstairs master bath includes dual sinks and shower/tub. First floor Master includes walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sinks, stand-up shower and a garden tub. French doors on the first floor lead out to a screened-in patio/breezeway. Whole house water softener system included. Home Warranty included as well. Seller to contribute $5,000 allowance for flooring and painting. Harmony Community School is directly across the street and the Community offers two community pools, boating, playgrounds, splash pad, basketball court, fitness center, fishing, hiking trails, multiple dog parks, golf and the beauty of being so close to nature. Harmony has so much to offer.

Listing Courtesy Of JP & ASSOCIATES REALTORS CITY & BEACH

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 Cupseed Lane have any available units?
6919 Cupseed Lane has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6919 Cupseed Lane have?
Some of 6919 Cupseed Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 Cupseed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6919 Cupseed Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 Cupseed Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6919 Cupseed Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6919 Cupseed Lane offer parking?
No, 6919 Cupseed Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6919 Cupseed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 Cupseed Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 Cupseed Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6919 Cupseed Lane has a pool.
Does 6919 Cupseed Lane have accessible units?
No, 6919 Cupseed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 Cupseed Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6919 Cupseed Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6919 Cupseed Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6919 Cupseed Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6919 Cupseed Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity