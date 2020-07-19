642 Chadbury Way, Windsor Park, Remington

Amenities

APPLICATIONS PENDING AS OF 7-15-2020........Great location! Remington...Back onto the Golf course in Windsor Park! Big and beautiful and completely renovated. Looks like new this 5 bedrooms 3.5 pool home with two master bedroom suites!



Formal living, dining, family room, breakfast nook, brand new kitchen with new cabinets, all appliances, and granite countertops! All we're waiting on is the new stove which should arrive shortly! The ground floor is tiled and also has a downstairs powder room, utility room with a garage.



Upstairs you will find a large master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, twin vanities, separate shower stall, and garden tub. The second master is a normal-sized double bedroom with an ensuite bathroom with and over shower tub. Three more double size bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with an over a bathtub.



The pool are yard work and pest control are done for you. All you need to do pay your rent promptly, change the A/C filter monthly, keep the home neat and tidy and report and repairs needed A.S.A.P. This home is owned by a seasoned investor and managed by a small caring management company. Sorry, we don't speak Spanish, so if you don't speak English, have someone call us on your behalf who does! Electric bills will be high as this home is large with two stories. It's owned by a seasoned investor and a great place to call home for the right family.



Your net income must be at least 3 times the rent. Clean background,

good credit and stable employment are required. All adults over 18 years old must fill out an application. App fee is $65 per person. If your credit score is below 650 - the last month's rent will be required as an additional deposit. We don't speak Spanish - we are a small family-owned and operated brokerage. So, if you don't speak English have someone call us who does!



On the golf course and gated community with security guards on duty from 7pm till 7 am and only 15 minutes to Orlando with very easy access to the turnpike. Remington is nestled between Kissimmee and St Cloud with an abundance of local shopping and facilities.



The clubhouse is open for breakfast and lunches. Plus the golf course is very popular with local residents. There is a fitness center, large community pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, and a children's play area. Homes like this one are a rare find. So, call and book your appointment to see this one today- before it's too late.

Golf course community, great schools and fantastic location. Just 15 minutes to Orlando with very easy access to the turnpike. Remington is nestled between Kissimmee and St Cloud with an abundance of local shopping and facilites.



Your recent credit score- isn't as important as you stable employment and clear background. Homes like this one are a rare find. So, call and book your appointment to see this one today- before it's too late.