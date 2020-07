Amenities

pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located right off E Irlo Bronson in Saint Cloud! This single family home sits on wide open 4 +/- acre of land for complete privacy. This property is fully fenced and will allow up to 3 horses. 1 small dog/cat will be allowed as well. Welcome home!