Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5267 Images Circle - 1, Unit 102

5267 Images Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5267 Images Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to this lovely condo located in the Images Gated community. Spacious two bedroom 2 bathroom, updated bathroom vanity fresh paint, with large kitchen.
Community clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts, picnic area and car wash, Convenience to local shopping. Two gated entrances for security. Easy access to major roadways to Orlando International Airport and 192 HWY Restaurants and Shopping.

This condo is attractive for working families or retirees since it's convenient location on Polynesian Blvd is close to Downtown Disney, area attractions,' Wal-Mart, Target and Sam's Club.

Requirements
600 Credit Score
Background Check
Income 2 Times Monthly Rent
Application Fee $50.00
HOA Application Fee $80.00
Apply Online at Douglas E. Homes.Com

NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600 have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

