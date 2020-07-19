5267 Images Circle - 1, Unit 102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to this lovely condo located in the Images Gated community. Spacious two bedroom 2 bathroom, updated bathroom vanity fresh paint, with large kitchen.

Community clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts, picnic area and car wash, Convenience to local shopping. Two gated entrances for security. Easy access to major roadways to Orlando International Airport and 192 HWY Restaurants and Shopping.



This condo is attractive for working families or retirees since it's convenient location on Polynesian Blvd is close to Downtown Disney, area attractions,' Wal-Mart, Target and Sam's Club.



Requirements

600 Credit Score

Background Check

Income 2 Times Monthly Rent

Application Fee $50.00

HOA Application Fee $80.00

Apply Online at Douglas E. Homes.Com



NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600 have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Welcome to this lovely condo located in the Images Gated community. Spacious two bedroom 2 bathroom, updated bathroom vanity fresh paint, with large kitchen.

Community clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts, picnic area and car wash, Convenience to local shopping. Two gated entrances for security. Easy access to major roadways to Orlando International Airport and 192 HWY Restaurants and Shopping.



This condo is attractive for working families or retirees since it's convenient location on Polynesian Blvd is close to Downtown Disney, area attractions,' Wal-Mart, Target and Sam's Club.