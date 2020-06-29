5100 ADELAIDE DRIVE

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENT ALLOWED This corner lot is perfect for your Dream Disney Vacation Townhouse! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms + one car garage. Home features granite countertops in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Gorgeous Cabinets, energy efficient steel appliances, easy clean tile on the first floor, pendant lighting over breakfast bar, 9'4 ceilings, private courtyards & much more. Compass Bay is approved for short term rental. Ideal vacation home or primary residences for those that enjoy maintenance free, resort style living! Lawn maintenances included in the HOA. The community has features as heated swimming pool, tot lot and pavilion! Compass Bay is conveniently located to all of highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, major highways, US-192, Osceola Pkwy, FL Turnpike, SR-417, I-4, Old Town, Celebration & Premium Outlets! Minutes from the world class Kissimmee Lakefront Park that offers outdoor events & festivals, an outdoor open stage, playgrounds, state of the art splash pad, picnic tables, volleyball court, spectacular fishing pier & boat ramp, The Big Toho Marina, bait and tackle shop & restaurant. Kissimmee Civic Center is a 50, 000 square foot full gymnasium for athletic functions.