Osceola County, FL
5100 ADELAIDE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5100 ADELAIDE DRIVE

5100 Adelaide Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Adelaide Dr, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
SHORT TERM RENT ALLOWED This corner lot is perfect for your Dream Disney Vacation Townhouse! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms + one car garage. Home features granite countertops in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Gorgeous Cabinets, energy efficient steel appliances, easy clean tile on the first floor, pendant lighting over breakfast bar, 9'4 ceilings, private courtyards & much more. Compass Bay is approved for short term rental. Ideal vacation home or primary residences for those that enjoy maintenance free, resort style living! Lawn maintenances included in the HOA. The community has features as heated swimming pool, tot lot and pavilion! Compass Bay is conveniently located to all of highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, major highways, US-192, Osceola Pkwy, FL Turnpike, SR-417, I-4, Old Town, Celebration & Premium Outlets! Minutes from the world class Kissimmee Lakefront Park that offers outdoor events & festivals, an outdoor open stage, playgrounds, state of the art splash pad, picnic tables, volleyball court, spectacular fishing pier & boat ramp, The Big Toho Marina, bait and tackle shop & restaurant. Kissimmee Civic Center is a 50, 000 square foot full gymnasium for athletic functions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

