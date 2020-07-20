All apartments in Osceola County
3078 SANGRIA STREET
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:53 AM

3078 SANGRIA STREET

3078 Sangria St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3078 Sangria St, Osceola County, FL 34744
Villa Sol Vlilage

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful home is located in the resort style community of Villa Sol, it features an open floor plan with ceramic tile in living areas, a beautiful kitchen with eating space, 42’ cabinets, granite counter top and breakfast bar; A split floor plan with a large master suite with walk-in-closet and master bathroom in one side and two other bedrooms with a secondary bathroom on the other side. Villa Sol offers a beautiful recreational area with a community pool, club house with fitness center , tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails, picnic area and private boat ramp access to East Lake Toho. Community is located Just minutes from 1-4, theme parks, The Florida Turnpike, 417. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. CABLE INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED . Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 SANGRIA STREET have any available units?
3078 SANGRIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 3078 SANGRIA STREET have?
Some of 3078 SANGRIA STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 SANGRIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3078 SANGRIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 SANGRIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3078 SANGRIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 3078 SANGRIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3078 SANGRIA STREET offers parking.
Does 3078 SANGRIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3078 SANGRIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 SANGRIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3078 SANGRIA STREET has a pool.
Does 3078 SANGRIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3078 SANGRIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 SANGRIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3078 SANGRIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3078 SANGRIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3078 SANGRIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
