3078 SANGRIA STREET

Amenities
This beautiful home is located in the resort style community of Villa Sol, it features an open floor plan with ceramic tile in living areas, a beautiful kitchen with eating space, 42’ cabinets, granite counter top and breakfast bar; A split floor plan with a large master suite with walk-in-closet and master bathroom in one side and two other bedrooms with a secondary bathroom on the other side. Villa Sol offers a beautiful recreational area with a community pool, club house with fitness center , tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails, picnic area and private boat ramp access to East Lake Toho. Community is located Just minutes from 1-4, theme parks, The Florida Turnpike, 417. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. CABLE INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED . Available June 15th.