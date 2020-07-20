3078 SANGRIA STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This beautiful home is located in the resort style community of Villa Sol, it features an open floor plan with ceramic tile in living areas, a beautiful kitchen with eating space, 42’ cabinets, granite counter top and breakfast bar; A split floor plan with a large master suite with walk-in-closet and master bathroom in one side and two other bedrooms with a secondary bathroom on the other side. Villa Sol offers a beautiful recreational area with a community pool, club house with fitness center , tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails, picnic area and private boat ramp access to East Lake Toho. Community is located Just minutes from 1-4, theme parks, The Florida Turnpike, 417. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. CABLE INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED . Available June 15th.