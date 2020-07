Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful Condo in the desired GATED Runaway Beach Club Resort. Prices include all amenities and WATER, CABLE, INTERNET INCLUDED!! Great location, tons of shopping and restaurants VERY close by. Disney is only minutes away and 192. Furnished! This home is available immediately and move in ready. Renter pays only electric bill. One year lease.