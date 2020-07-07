2885 Running Brook Circle

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This Extremely Well taken care of Single Family Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms on a Fantastic Location. Around 10-15 minutes away from Lake Nona and Medical City. When you open the front door you can appreciate the oversized hallway, High ceiling and the beautiful wood floors thru out the entire living area matching perfectly with the ceramic tile on the kitchen. This Kitchen has a unique semi-oval spacious island, maple 42 inches nutmeg color cabinets with crown molding contrasting perfectly the stainless steel appliances. Right in front is the living area for you to enjoy with your family and friends. Go to the Master Bedroom and you will find enough space for a King size bed and sitting area, also plenty of windows for a perfect morning. The Master Bathroom Oasis includes double sink vanity, oversize soaking tub, and a one of a kind big rain shower head inside of the walking shower area for you to relax after a day of work. If you want to relax more go to the fully fenced backyard with a paved area to enjoy the unique Florida sunset. All this on a gated community surrounded by great schools, close to restaurants, shopping centers and close to the Orlando international airport. Call me to schedule your private tour today!!!