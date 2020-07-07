All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

2885 Running Brook Circle

2885 Running Brook Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2885 Running Brook Cir, Osceola County, FL 34744

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This Extremely Well taken care of Single Family Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms on a Fantastic Location. Around 10-15 minutes away from Lake Nona and Medical City. When you open the front door you can appreciate the oversized hallway, High ceiling and the beautiful wood floors thru out the entire living area matching perfectly with the ceramic tile on the kitchen. This Kitchen has a unique semi-oval spacious island, maple 42 inches nutmeg color cabinets with crown molding contrasting perfectly the stainless steel appliances. Right in front is the living area for you to enjoy with your family and friends. Go to the Master Bedroom and you will find enough space for a King size bed and sitting area, also plenty of windows for a perfect morning. The Master Bathroom Oasis includes double sink vanity, oversize soaking tub, and a one of a kind big rain shower head inside of the walking shower area for you to relax after a day of work. If you want to relax more go to the fully fenced backyard with a paved area to enjoy the unique Florida sunset. All this on a gated community surrounded by great schools, close to restaurants, shopping centers and close to the Orlando international airport. Call me to schedule your private tour today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Running Brook Circle have any available units?
2885 Running Brook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2885 Running Brook Circle have?
Some of 2885 Running Brook Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Running Brook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Running Brook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Running Brook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2885 Running Brook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2885 Running Brook Circle offer parking?
No, 2885 Running Brook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2885 Running Brook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 Running Brook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Running Brook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2885 Running Brook Circle has a pool.
Does 2885 Running Brook Circle have accessible units?
No, 2885 Running Brook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Running Brook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2885 Running Brook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2885 Running Brook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2885 Running Brook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
