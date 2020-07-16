All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 1727 Saint Tropez Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
1727 Saint Tropez Ct
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:04 AM

1727 Saint Tropez Ct

1727 Saint Tropex Court · (407) 933-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1727 Saint Tropex Court, Osceola County, FL 34744
Kissimmee Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Kissimmee, This marvelous 3 bedroom 2 bath Kissimmee Bay town home is in impeccable condition. This home is situated over looking the 5th hole of the Kissimmee Bay championship golf course. Enjoy lazy weekends on your balcony looking at the golfers master their game on the fairway, while you sip on cool ice tea. This home comes with a 1 car garage and all of it's appliances. When you lease this home you will be in one of the most exclusive communities in Kissimmee, seconds away from major highways, shopping, schools and restaurants. Call today for your appointment.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct have any available units?
1727 Saint Tropez Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct have?
Some of 1727 Saint Tropez Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Saint Tropez Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Saint Tropez Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Saint Tropez Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Saint Tropez Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Saint Tropez Ct offers parking.
Does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 Saint Tropez Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1727 Saint Tropez Ct has a pool.
Does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct have accessible units?
No, 1727 Saint Tropez Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 Saint Tropez Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Saint Tropez Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1727 Saint Tropez Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1727 Saint Tropez Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir
Osceola County, FL 34741
The Grand at Westside
3250 Douglas Grand Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity