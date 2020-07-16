1727 Saint Tropez Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Kissimmee, This marvelous 3 bedroom 2 bath Kissimmee Bay town home is in impeccable condition. This home is situated over looking the 5th hole of the Kissimmee Bay championship golf course. Enjoy lazy weekends on your balcony looking at the golfers master their game on the fairway, while you sip on cool ice tea. This home comes with a 1 car garage and all of it's appliances. When you lease this home you will be in one of the most exclusive communities in Kissimmee, seconds away from major highways, shopping, schools and restaurants. Call today for your appointment.



Licensed Real Estate Broker