160 Magic Landings Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 4/3 Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community!! Just 5 Minutes to Turnpike! Available July 2020. - A must see! Gorgeous 4/3 single-family home in gated Magic Landings community. Spacious floor-plan with pool and waterfront view! Just 5 minutes to Turnpike and 15 minutes to Disney!



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing. This property won't last long!



Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



(RLNE2622873)