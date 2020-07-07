1056 Universal Rest Place

Amenities

This gated beautiful Townhome has 1728 square feet of living space, vaulted ceilings, 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious living area, dining and breakfast bar; includes new appliances, Laminate Floor, Granite Countertops and New Stainless Steel Appliances. As you enter the foyer which separates the living space from the bedrooms each bedroom offers ample closet space with the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet, private bathroom with double vanity, a shower and garden tub. Whether you like to entertain in the family room or outside on the patio, the double glass sliding doors can make this possible. From this home, you'll also have easy access to the pool, including an impressive pool deck and a cabana. In addition, an easy commute to Disney, the attractions, and all the expressways no matter if you are headed north or south. This Town Home is in a great location and at a great price. Hurry! Don't miss out!



