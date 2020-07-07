All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1056 Universal Rest Place

1056 Universal Rest Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1056 Universal Rest Pl, Osceola County, FL 34744

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gated beautiful Townhome has 1728 square feet of living space, vaulted ceilings, 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious living area, dining and breakfast bar; includes new appliances, Laminate Floor, Granite Countertops and New Stainless Steel Appliances. As you enter the foyer which separates the living space from the bedrooms each bedroom offers ample closet space with the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet, private bathroom with double vanity, a shower and garden tub. Whether you like to entertain in the family room or outside on the patio, the double glass sliding doors can make this possible. From this home, you'll also have easy access to the pool, including an impressive pool deck and a cabana. In addition, an easy commute to Disney, the attractions, and all the expressways no matter if you are headed north or south. This Town Home is in a great location and at a great price. Hurry! Don't miss out!

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Universal Rest Place have any available units?
1056 Universal Rest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 1056 Universal Rest Place have?
Some of 1056 Universal Rest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Universal Rest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Universal Rest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Universal Rest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Universal Rest Place is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Universal Rest Place offer parking?
No, 1056 Universal Rest Place does not offer parking.
Does 1056 Universal Rest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Universal Rest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Universal Rest Place have a pool?
Yes, 1056 Universal Rest Place has a pool.
Does 1056 Universal Rest Place have accessible units?
No, 1056 Universal Rest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Universal Rest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Universal Rest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 Universal Rest Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 Universal Rest Place does not have units with air conditioning.
