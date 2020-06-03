All apartments in Osceola County
1041 Hermosa Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1041 Hermosa Way

1041 Hermosa Way · (407) 901-4959
Location

1041 Hermosa Way, Osceola County, FL 34744

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1041 Hermosa Way · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3349 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Spacious 4-Bedroom, 3-5-Bathroom Home in Gated Community - This 4-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom home is loaded with space and upgrades!! The property sits in the Lago del Luna gated community in Kissimmee, just minutes from where the Turnpike meets Hwy 192, and a short walk to Remington Golf Course. The kitchen features upgraded appliances, counter tops and cabinets and there is new carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs loft.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

For questions regarding this home, please call Stephen Rock, at (407) 901-4959

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE3298287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Hermosa Way have any available units?
1041 Hermosa Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1041 Hermosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Hermosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Hermosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Hermosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Hermosa Way offer parking?
No, 1041 Hermosa Way does not offer parking.
Does 1041 Hermosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Hermosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Hermosa Way have a pool?
No, 1041 Hermosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Hermosa Way have accessible units?
No, 1041 Hermosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Hermosa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Hermosa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Hermosa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Hermosa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
