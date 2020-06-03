1041 Hermosa Way

Amenities

Gorgeous Spacious 4-Bedroom, 3-5-Bathroom Home in Gated Community - This 4-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom home is loaded with space and upgrades!! The property sits in the Lago del Luna gated community in Kissimmee, just minutes from where the Turnpike meets Hwy 192, and a short walk to Remington Golf Course. The kitchen features upgraded appliances, counter tops and cabinets and there is new carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs loft.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $150

Administration fee $125



For questions regarding this home, please call Stephen Rock, at (407) 901-4959



