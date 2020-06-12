/
3 bedroom apartments
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
18 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tomoka Oaks
1 Unit Available
6 Baywood Drive
6 Baywood Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
Executive Lifestyle meets Florida Lifestyle on a grand and pristine part of town located amongst big beautiful Fairchild Oak Trees in the heart of Ormond Beach's Tomoka Oaks neiighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29 Indian Trail
29 Indian Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deer Creek Of Hunter's Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Abacus Avenue
48 Abacus Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
Beautiful Home in Cypress Place in Hunter's Ridge - Gorgeous Home In Cypress Creek in Hunter's Ridge. Enjoy simple living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Via Roma
118 Via Roma, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2131 sqft
Gorgeous Ormond Beach Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Il Villaggio subdivision of Ormond Beach. Built in 2006, this home is loaded with upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1 John Anderson Drive
1 John Anderson Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an absolutely gorgeous Penthouse unit with views of the river that are remarkable. Biking and walking trails as well as downtown shopping and great restaurants in walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
474 River Square Lane
474 River Square Lane, Ormond Beach, FL
A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath stunner! This home has everything anyone could want. Spacious living space, huge screened lanai with views of the lake. A custom kitchen with upgraded SS appliances and 42'' upper cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14 Country Club Drive
14 Country Club Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Country Club Drive in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
137 Highland Avenue
137 Highland Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
Nice home within walking distance to the river. Tile floors offer easy maintenance. Open floor plan. Inside laundry room with washer /dryer hookups. Kitchen has nice oak cabinets and includes the refrigerator, dishwasher and range.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8 Black Water Way
8 Black Water Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Ideal Screened Pool Home in Gated Community. Split floor plan Open kitchen with all appliances, family room area to pool. Tile and carpeted floors, inside laundry Rm. 2 car garage auto door opener. Owner takes care of Pool & lawn.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
114 Amsden Road
114 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1961 sqft
Walk inside this spacious house to find 3 bedrooms with bonus room off the master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and large Florida room. The Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and a separate entrance to the backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Breakaway Trails
1 Unit Available
108 Deep Woods Way
108 Deep Woods Way, Ormond Beach, FL
STUNNING POOL HOME! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, located in Ormond Beach. Over 2600 sq ft. 3 car garage. Lawn, pool and pest control included. MOVE-IN-READY! Magnificent home featuring: vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Tomoka Oaks Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
22 Oakmont Cir
22 Oakmont Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1725 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home located in desirable Tomoka Oaks Golf Community.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Vista Gardens
1 Unit Available
424 Arroyo Parkway
424 Arroyo Parkway, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, FENCED YARD, 2CG, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, IMPACT WINDOWS, LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PATIO AND MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
91 Dawn Drive
91 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1572 sqft
This Ormond Beach Side beauty is located minutes from the beach and the Halifax River. This single family , 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living room/ dining area plus a finished family room with a fireplace.
Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
Breakaway Trails
1 Unit Available
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY
66 Tomoka Ridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond Beach
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Drive
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
