/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:25 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
$
19 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Northbrook Lane
125 Northbrook Lane, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
125 Northbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quiet little neighborhood of Northbrook.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Tomoka
1 Unit Available
8 Polar Bear Path
8 Polar Bear Path, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
962 sqft
Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
213 Osceola Avenue
213 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1356 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 213 Osceola Avenue in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rio Vista
1 Unit Available
730 S. Beach St., Unit 1
730 S Beach St, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
750 sqft
2 bedroom unit overlooking the Halifax River. Walk to shopping, park, banks and on bus line. Nice location. NEW kitchen & Beautiful Tile floors, fresh paint. RiverView Apt In Ormond Beach 2 bedroom unit, overlooking the Halifax River.
1 of 33
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6 Tomahawk Trail
6 Tomahawk Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
Remodeled Trails Town Home - Don't miss out on this lovely, remodeled town home located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Trails community.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond Beach
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1267 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
24 Carol Rd
24 Carol Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
625 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath beach home with Florida room and rear patio. Located on a quiet street just off A1A . It doesn't get much closer to the beach than this. Fully furnished and Tastefully decorated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Tomoka Estates
1 Unit Available
1140 Roberts Street
1140 Roberts Street, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Got to see it to believe it! 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom home in Ormond Beach for lease. Skylights in the massive great room light up the hardwood floors, opening to upgraded kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14 Neptune Park Drive
14 Neptune Park Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Awesome views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 5th floor 2 BDR 2 BATH unit. Ceramic tile throughout, with updated appliances, electric hurricane shutter for every window.
Similar Pages
Ormond Beach 1 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond Beach 3 BedroomsOrmond Beach Apartments with Balcony
Ormond Beach Apartments with GarageOrmond Beach Apartments with GymOrmond Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond Beach Apartments with ParkingOrmond Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLLeesburg, FLLockhart, FLSt. Augustine, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL