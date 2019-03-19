All apartments in Orlovista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

525 Parrish Avenue

525 Parrish Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 Parrish Avenue, Orlovista, FL 32835

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce41e5b0be ----
Live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single car garage home. This home includes carpet and ceramic tile, kitchen appliances and W/D hookups. Pet friendly home w. approval and non-refundable pet fee. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For more information contact Mo at 407-571-1441.

Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Oven
Stove
Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Parrish Avenue have any available units?
525 Parrish Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlovista, FL.
What amenities does 525 Parrish Avenue have?
Some of 525 Parrish Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Parrish Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 Parrish Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Parrish Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Parrish Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 525 Parrish Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 525 Parrish Avenue offers parking.
Does 525 Parrish Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Parrish Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Parrish Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 Parrish Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 Parrish Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 Parrish Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Parrish Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Parrish Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Parrish Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 Parrish Avenue has units with air conditioning.
