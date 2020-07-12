Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Village.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
volleyball court
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide. You'll notice dozens of thoughtful touches that'll make you feel right at home - from the decorator features of each spaciously designed floor plan to the beautiful sparkling swimming pool. You'll know right from the start that this is apartment living at its best. Stop by and see Park Village for yourself. It's your best move!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
