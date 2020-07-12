All apartments in Orange Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Park Village

741 Park Ave · (904) 747-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-223 · Avail. Aug 17

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-219 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,015

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 12-238 · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 9-130 · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-214 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
volleyball court
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide. You'll notice dozens of thoughtful touches that'll make you feel right at home - from the decorator features of each spaciously designed floor plan to the beautiful sparkling swimming pool. You'll know right from the start that this is apartment living at its best. Stop by and see Park Village for yourself. It's your best move!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Village have any available units?
Park Village has 10 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Village have?
Some of Park Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Village currently offering any rent specials?
Park Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Village pet-friendly?
No, Park Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does Park Village offer parking?
Yes, Park Village offers parking.
Does Park Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Village have a pool?
Yes, Park Village has a pool.
Does Park Village have accessible units?
Yes, Park Village has accessible units.
Does Park Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Village has units with air conditioning.

